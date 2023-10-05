JSO searching for suspect in credit card theft: Suspect spent $40,000, police said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported credit card fraud.

Following the theft of the victim’s credit card, the pictured suspect entered several businesses in the 11000 block of Atlantic Boulevard and purchased numerous items in excess of $40,000.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect utilized a vehicle during the crimes.

Anyone having any information in reference to the pictured individual is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, please call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

