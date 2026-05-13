JSO reminds residents of substation meeting locations for Facebook, Craigslist transactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has responded to nine calls this year dealing with people who’ve had property stolen while using sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

JSO took to social media Tuesday to remind residents that it has seven Facebook Marketplace meeting spots across the city to provide a safe location for the transactions.

“If you are meeting up with a buyer or seller you’ve never met, please use one of our district substations or our downtown headquarters to complete your transaction,” JSO’s social media post states. “These are safe, well-lit spots with surveillance cameras, so if anything happens, you’re covered.”

JSO cautions that if someone doesn’t want to meet at one of its locations, “that’s a red flag.”

Below is the list of JSO locations for making transactions

District 1 Substation (Brooklyn / Downtown / Eastside / San Marco / Springfield):

5258-13 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Located in: Gateway Town Center

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday

Phone: 904.630.8144

District 2 Substation (Arlington / Intracoastal West):

Address: 9119 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225

Located in: Merrill Crossing

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Phone: 904.630.8166

District 3 Substation (Mandarin / Southside):

Address:8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Located off of: Prominence Parkway

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

Phone: 904.630.8100

District 4 Substation (Avondale / Ortega / Westside):

Address:3726 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210

Located at: Cedar Hills Shopping Center

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday

Phone: 904.630.8133

District 5 Substation (Baldwin / New Town / Northwest / Riverside):

Address:1767 Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209

Located at: Edward Waters University

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

District 6 Substation (Northside / San Mateo / Oceanway):

Address:1680 Dunn Avenue, Suite 39, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Located at: Rutgers Plaza

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday

Phone: 904.630.8688

JSO safe locations (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

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