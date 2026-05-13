JSO reminds residents of substation meeting locations for Facebook, Craigslist transactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has responded to nine calls this year dealing with people who’ve had property stolen while using sites like Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.
JSO took to social media Tuesday to remind residents that it has seven Facebook Marketplace meeting spots across the city to provide a safe location for the transactions.
“If you are meeting up with a buyer or seller you’ve never met, please use one of our district substations or our downtown headquarters to complete your transaction,” JSO’s social media post states. “These are safe, well-lit spots with surveillance cameras, so if anything happens, you’re covered.”
JSO cautions that if someone doesn’t want to meet at one of its locations, “that’s a red flag.”
Below is the list of JSO locations for making transactions
- District 1 Substation (Brooklyn / Downtown / Eastside / San Marco / Springfield):
5258-13 Norwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Located in: Gateway Town Center
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday
Phone: 904.630.8144
- District 2 Substation (Arlington / Intracoastal West):
Address: 9119 Merrill Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Located in: Merrill Crossing
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
Phone: 904.630.8166
- District 3 Substation (Mandarin / Southside):
Address:8875 Liberty Ridge Drive, Suite 110, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Located off of: Prominence Parkway
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
Phone: 904.630.8100
- District 4 Substation (Avondale / Ortega / Westside):
Address:3726 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Located at: Cedar Hills Shopping Center
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday
Phone: 904.630.8133
- District 5 Substation (Baldwin / New Town / Northwest / Riverside):
Address:1767 Kings Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Located at: Edward Waters University
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday
- District 6 Substation (Northside / San Mateo / Oceanway):
Address:1680 Dunn Avenue, Suite 39, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Located at: Rutgers Plaza
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday
Phone: 904.630.8688
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