Jacksonville to restrict publicly-funded assistance to undocumented immigrants

Jacksonville, Fl — Welcome to the Wednesday edition of Jacksonville’s Morning News for June 11, 2025.

The Jacksonville City Council approved an ordinance to restrict publicly-funded assistance to undocumented immigrants, but not without several changes and heated debate. The bill, which passed 11 to 7, would require Mayor Donna Deegan’s office to provide a report to the City Council Finance Committee regarding all federal grants, diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, and the number of undocumented immigrants in public housing. The vote was immediately met with a strong reaction from the crowd, with several yelling “shame!”

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More scattered storms today. Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says heat and humidity continue today with highs largely in the low 90s and feels like temperatures near 100. The Atlantic sea breeze will be more active today and push farther inland. This means that storms will gradually be shifting inland once they develop, and the focus for greatest thunderstorm coverage today will be along/west of Highway 301 by the mid-late afternoon. Hazards in storms will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong wind gusts, and small hail. This pattern continues for the remainder of the week with greatest storm coverage inland.

Three Big Things to Know:

Los Angeles police swiftly enforced a downtown curfew, making arrests moments after it took effect, deploying officers on horseback and using crowd control projectiles to break up a group of hundreds demonstrating against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Hours after the curfew went into effect Tuesday night, many of the protesters had dispersed, although small sporadic confrontations continued.

Clay County Schools Superintendent David Broskie says the district is facing a $10 million budget shortfall heading into the 2025-2026 school year. In a May workshop meeting, the county leader named inflation, uncertainty with the state budget, and decreased enrollment as some reasons the county is facing a loss. By the next fiscal year, the superintendent said that early estimates show that number will increase to $30 million. To better manage the county’s budget, district leaders are reviewing all district and school allocations. The move will affect hundreds of school employees.

Nearly one month after the parking garage fire that damaged 50 cars at the Jacksonville International Airport, people are still having issues getting information about their cars. Tracey Casteel says she was only told by the valet company SP+ that they were unable to get her car and that she had to take a Lyft or Uber. She only found out her car was melted from seeing her car on the news. “It’s like when I watch my cat chase her tail. It’s just you’re going in circles, only you’re hitting brick walls everywhere you go,” said Casteel.