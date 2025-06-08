Jacksonville Sharks beat defending IFL champion, Arizona Rattlers 54-48 at VyStar Veterans Memorial

The Jacksonville Sharks were ready to make a statement and came up with a huge win to improve to 7-3, beating the defending IFL champion, Arizona Rattlers, 54-48. The Sharks jumped out to a big lead and put pressure on the Rattlers all night.

The Sharks attacked early in the first quarter, scoring 16 points before the defending champions even got on the board.

The Rattlers’ offense could not catch a break, and the Sharks’ defense made sure to keep the pressure coming all game.

The Rattlers started the second quarter with a touchdown to make the score 23-13 in favor of the Sharks. Arizona tried to get rolling and gained some momentum on offense, scoring two touchdowns in six minutes, closing the scoring gap to only three points. The Sharks ended the half with a rushing touchdown by Huff to make the score 37-27.

The third quarter started with a facemask call on Sharks DB Ross, giving the Rattlers a first down and moving the ball to the 10-yard line. The Rattlers flipped the script and scored early, making it 37-34. On the ensuing kickoff, the Sharks misplayed the kick and Arizona recovered the fumble at the six-yard line. The Sharks’ defense stepped up with a big sack and held the Rattlers to a field goal attempt.

The Rattlers could not convert on the field goal, resulting in a big stop for the Sharks. At the end of the third quarter, the Sharks led 51-34.

The Sharks ended the game with another big defensive stop, ending Arizona’s and coming out on top with the 54-48 victory. Tyler Huff showed out in his home debut, finishing with 3 rushing touchdowns for 72 yards and 1 passing touchdown. Larry McCammon had a total of 45 rushing yards with two touchdowns, and Jaedon Stoshak recorded 47 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Next week, the Sharks are back on the road to take on the 7-3 Green Bay Blizzard on June 13th.

