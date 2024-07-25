Jacksonville sheriff to announce arrest in sexual assault cases from the ‘90s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters will announce an arrest in “a Special Assault Cold Case” at noon on Thursday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news release, “The sexual assaults were originally reported between the years 1995 and 1998.”

The cases were investigated, but JSO said a “lack of suspect information” led to the cases going cold.

New information about a potential suspect “put the investigations into high gear,” JSO said.

Waters will be joined by the State Attorney’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in discussing the investigation.

