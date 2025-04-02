Jacksonville officer arrested for petit theft, police say he took purse of woman who was arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police officer was arrested for petit theft on Thursday, JSO announced Wednesday.

Shane Metz received a bond of $500 and is out of jail. His next court date is set for April 23.

On March 20, a woman who Metz arrested in December told JSO that she never received her purse back when she was released from jail.

JSO said Metz did not submit the bag as personal property.

Investigators with JSO’s Integrity Unit discovered that Metz searched the bag, then threw it away in a Mandarin-area apartment complex dumpster.

JSO said this is the fourth arrest of a JSO employee by JSO in 2025.

