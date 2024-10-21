Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to hold Safe Sleep Awareness conference to address infant mortality prevention

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Wolfson Children’s Hospital and the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition, will host a Safe Sleep Awareness news conference on Monday, October 21, at 11 a.m. The event will feature a panel of experts discussing the importance of preventing infant deaths through safe sleep practices.

Panelists include Megan Denk, executive director of THE PLAYERS Center for Child Health at Wolfson Children’s Hospital; Faye Johnson, CEO of the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition; Jessica Winberry, a prevention coordinator at Safe Kids Northeast Florida; and Lieutenant Mark Lessard from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

As part of Safe Sleep Awareness Month and Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness Month, this event will focus on the critical need for safe sleep practices to reduce infant mortality. Panelists will present local statistics, share prevention strategies, and provide actionable steps for caregivers. Visual aids will include examples of safe and unsafe sleep environments and a Safe Sleep Checklist poster.

Despite ongoing awareness efforts, sleep-related infant deaths remain a challenge in Northeast Florida. This event will highlight collaborative initiatives aimed at reducing these preventable deaths through education and community involvement.

Event Details:

When:

Monday, October 21



11:00 a.m. – Panel Discussion



11:10 a.m. – Interviews

Where: Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower, 1st Floor Lobby, 800 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower, 1st Floor Lobby, 800 Prudential Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Parking is available in the P2 garage or the flat lot at Baptist Way and Palm Avenue.

