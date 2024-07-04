‘Tragic accident:’ JSO investigating drowning death of 3-year-old in Intracoastal West area pool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a child.

The incident happened at a home in the area of 2400 Blackbeard Dr.

During a briefing, Sergeant Joshua Catir said first responders received an emergency call for the drowning of a 3-year-old.

As soon as they arrived, they took the boy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s family was gathered at the home for July 4th celebrations when they found the child in the pool, unconscious.

Police said they don’t believe foul play was involved and that it was a “tragic accident.”

The investigation is still trying to determine if anyone was outside when the drowning occurred.

