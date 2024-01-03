One stable, one in critical condition after shooting near Duclay neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reported shooting incident that occurred in the Duclay neighborhood, with two confirmed transports to the hospital. The incident took place at 7700 Plantation Bay Dr.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene at around 5:22 p.m. following reports of two adult males who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, both victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital. One of the victims is reported to be in stable condition, while the other is in critical condition.

An early preliminary investigation indicates that the two men were sitting inside a vehicle, which reportedly smelled of marijuana.

An unidentified individual reportedly approached and fired multiple shots. One victim was struck in the shoulder and chest area, while the other sustained injuries to the leg. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction immediately after the incident.

Eyewitnesses on the scene reported observing a blue and red sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed following the shooting. It remains uncertain whether the vehicle was directly involved in the incident.

As the investigation is ongoing, updates will be provided as additional details emerge.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and assist in their inquiries.

