Will Florida have fireworks for America 250? Depends on the drought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — State fire management leaders are voicing concerns over whether the current drought conditions could impact Florida’s plans to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

“As we get closer to the Fourth of July…we probably ought to be considering alternatives,” said Florida Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson during a news conference Tuesday.

During that news conference, Commissioner Simpson was asked whether people should consider holding off fireworks this Fourth of July due to the drought conditions.

“When you’re thinking if we’re still in drought conditions come Fourth of July, then absolutely yes,” the Commissioner said.

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Right now, the Florida Forest Service shows Duval, Clay, Putnam, Baker and Columbia counties all under a burn ban.

We told you last month that Fernandina Beach replaced its fireworks show at Shrimp Fest with a drone show due to the burn ban in Nassau County.

Nassau’s burn ban has since been lifted.

“Really, any type of outdoor activity that could throw a spark is going to start a fire,” said Dr. Ludie Bond with the Florida Forest Service.

The Forest Service doesn’t decide if fireworks are allowed or not; that’s up to local county governments. However, Dr. Bond urges people to stay informed and stay cautious.

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“As we move through the next couple of months, predictive services out of the National Interagency Fire Center is telling us that Florida is going to continue to stay in drought-like conditions, probably until the beginning of August,” Dr. Bondi said. “We’re dry now, but we’re going to get drier.”

Justin Driggers is the President of Big Bang Fireworks Inc., which has two stores in Jacksonville. He says he believes it’s too soon to tell if the drought conditions will force the state to ban fireworks for the Fourth of July.

The City of Jacksonville told us they still plan to hold the Fourth of July fireworks show downtown. But they will monitor weather conditions and “make any necessary decisions closer to the event.”

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