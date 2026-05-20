‘We’re looking to save anywhere we can’: Local seniors turn to Senior Expo for budgeting relief 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida University Center is buzzing this week as the City of Jacksonville hosts its 30th Semi-Annual Senior Expo. The landmark event has brought together thousands of local seniors, family members, caregivers, and businesses catering specifically to the needs of older adults. With rising costs for everyday essentials like gas and groceries continuing to strain household budgets, seniors look to save money.

Organizers expect around 4,000 attendees to pass through the doors.

For first-time attendee Charles Warren Jr., the event was both a celebration and a resource line. Warren attended the expo alongside his mother, Mrs. Warren, a 104-year-old local resident who received a special honor from her nursing home during the festivities. While Warren joked that the vendors with “the candy and the cookies” provided the most initial excitement, he quickly found deep value in the economic guidance available.

“I was given several brochures on how to budget,” Warren said, noting the practical impact of the event. “They may be getting a call.”

According to data released this month by the U.S. Social Security Administration, over 5 million Floridians are currently collecting Social Security benefits. However, a dominant theme among the crowds at UNF is that those monthly checks simply do not go as far as they used to. As inflation chips away at purchasing power, older adults on fixed incomes are feeling it.

“Well, we’re looking to save anywhere we can, especially with the price of fuel going up and all the commodities,” said attendee Ron Roark. “So any place that we can see an opportunity for savings, we are going to go that way.”

Finding those opportunities started at the front door for some. Attendee Sheila Jenkins noted that she managed to cut down her transit costs just getting to the venue by utilizing the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Connexion service, which cost her only two dollars for the ride.

“Everything is so expensive, we’re all looking for a break,” Jenkins said, echoing the sentiments of thousands of Jacksonville neighbors looking to stretch their dollars in a challenging economy. The expo continues through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., offering free admission and parking.

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