Jacksonville adds more workshop sessions for Eastside Community Grants Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Eastside Community Grants Program has scheduled two additional workshops after a strong turnout at an initial session drew 168 participants Tuesday.

A second session is set for Thursday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a third added for Tuesday, May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. Both sessions will be held virtually.

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Attendance at least one session is mandatory for organizations wishing to apply for a grant.

The workshops cover the grant application process and timeline, how to prepare an organization to apply, and tips for applicants and grantees.

The Eastside Community Grants Program funds programs, services, projects and initiatives focused on affordable housing, workforce housing, economic development and homelessness mitigation. Eligible projects must serve the Eastside neighborhoods of Fairfield, Campbells Addition, Longbranch, Oakland and Phoenix.

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The workshops are free and open to the public. Participants must pre-register BY CLICKING HERE to receive a virtual link.

For more information, contact (904) 255-7532 or cba-eastsidegrants@coj.net.

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