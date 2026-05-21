Man arrested in attacks on women, faces armed sexual battery, attempted murder charges: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for armed sexual battery and attempted murder after allegedly attacking two women, as detectives say the case uncovered several other alleged attacks on women spanning multiple months, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, an investigation began on 31-year-old Brett Pincomb last week when they learned that a woman was attacked on an elevator at a Point Meadows apartment complex.

Based on the arrest report, Pincomb followed the victim inside the elevator, where he pulled out a knife from his pocket and told her to take her clothes off. After pleading for him not to hurt her, Pincomb put the knife close to her body and forcefully took her shorts and underwear off. The victim attempted to stall until she pushed the emergency button, screaming that Pincomb was trying to rape her. Pincomb ran out into the hallway when the elevator doors opened on the second floor. The victim took an Uber and called the police when she returned home.

JSO says that as they were still investigating the scene, Pincomb attacked another woman with a knife. Detectives discovered that Pincomb armed himself and sexually battered several women over the course of seven months.

Pincomb was arrested on charges of Armed Sexual Battery, Kidnapping, and Attempted Murder.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who believes that Pincomb assaulted them to contact their Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168.

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