Jaguars’ stadium partners host job fair for 2026 season staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium partners will host a job fair on Wednesday, May 20, to hire more than 600 part-time positions for the upcoming 2026 football season. The event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The job fair aims to staff the Jaguars’ final season in EverBank Stadium, which has a capacity of 42,500 fans. Following the 2026 season, the team will play away from the city in 2027, ahead of the “Stadium of the Future” opening in 2028.

Participating organizations include Legends Global Jacksonville, S.A.F.E. Management, Del. North, City Wide and Fanatics. These partners are seeking individuals for various roles to support game day operations.

Available positions range from ushers and ticket takers to food service staff, bartenders, servers, cashiers, security personnel and merchandise staff. Housekeeping and parking attendants are also among the roles being filled.

Attendees are recommended to wear professional attire and bring a smile and a pen. Media are encouraged to attend the job fair to capture video and photography, with interviews available from Jaguars representatives and EverBank Stadium partners.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play their 2026 season in EverBank Stadium. The team will then play the 2027 season away from Jacksonville, with the new “Stadium of the Future” scheduled to open in 2028.

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