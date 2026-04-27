Drone show will replace fireworks show at Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival due to wildfire danger

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Some of the entertainment at the upcoming Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival is changing in light of current wildfire conditions in the region.

Instead of a fireworks show, organizers announced on social media on Monday afternoon that a drone show will take its place on Friday at 9:30 p.m.

“The fireworks show has been canceled after the required permit was withdrawn in response to an active burn ban. The safety of our community, visitors, and first responders will always come first,” the post said.

The drone show will take place in the skies over Fernandina Harbor and the organizers say it will be a “one-of-a-kind visual experience you won’t want to miss.”

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The Shrimp Festival is happening in downtown Fernandina Beach from Friday through Sunday.

For more information about all the events happening throughout the weekend, visit www.shrimpfestival.com.

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