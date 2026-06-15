First Alert Weather: Hot & humid week with afternoon thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Scattered showers & storms will diminish this evening with warm & humid lows in the 70s.
- This week will be hot & humid with scattered afternoon & evening t’storms. Highs will be 90-95 with lows in the low to mid 70s. It won’t rain everywhere every day but there will be locally heavy storms each afternoon with a general movement from west to east allowing some of the storms to make it to local beaches.
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Tropics:
- “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list. We continue to track a disturbance that will enter the far Northwest Gulf near Mexico & South Texas that will move northeast with some chance at some development before moving inland over Texas &/or Louisiana later this week. There will be heavy rain along the Gulf coast & Deep South this week.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 74
- TUESDAY: Morning sun… afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 73
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 91
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storm. 74/93
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 72/92
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood