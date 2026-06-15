First Alert Weather: Hot & humid week with afternoon thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Scattered showers & storms will diminish this evening with warm & humid lows in the 70s.

This week will be hot & humid with scattered afternoon & evening t’storms. Highs will be 90-95 with lows in the low to mid 70s. It won’t rain everywhere every day but there will be locally heavy storms each afternoon with a general movement from west to east allowing some of the storms to make it to local beaches.

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Tropics:

“Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list. We continue to track a disturbance that will enter the far Northwest Gulf near Mexico & South Texas that will move northeast with some chance at some development before moving inland over Texas &/or Louisiana later this week. There will be heavy rain along the Gulf coast & Deep South this week.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 74

A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 74 TUESDAY: Morning sun… afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92

Morning sun… afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92 TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 73

Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 91

Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 91 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storm. 74/93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storm. 74/93 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91

Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91 MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 72/92

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