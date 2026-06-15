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First Alert Weather: Hot & humid week with afternoon thunderstorms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Scattered showers & storms will diminish this evening with warm & humid lows in the 70s.
  • This week will be hot & humid with scattered afternoon & evening t’storms.  Highs will be 90-95 with lows in the low to mid 70s.  It won’t rain everywhere every day but there will be locally heavy storms each afternoon with a general movement from west to east allowing some of the storms to make it to local beaches.

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Tropics:

  • “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list. We continue to track a disturbance that will enter the far Northwest Gulf near Mexico & South Texas that will move northeast with some chance at some development before moving inland over Texas &/or Louisiana later this week. There will be heavy rain along the Gulf coast & Deep South this week.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few evening showers & storms… partly cloudy. Low: 74
  • TUESDAY: Morning sun… afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/t’storm… partly cloudy.  Low: 73
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon/evening t’storms. High: 91
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storm. 74/93
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/94
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/91
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 72/92

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