Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating San Jose shooting involving officers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night it is investigating a shooting in the San Jose neighborhood that involved officers.

This occurred on Toledo Road near Old Kings Road.

Officials said officers are uninjured and the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.

We’re told there is no further threat to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more information shortly.

We will provide updates as they become available.

