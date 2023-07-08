Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Angel Nixon, 11, and Kayden Nixon, 9.

Per JSO:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for missing juveniles on the Westside of Jacksonville. The two, who are siblings and live out of state, were spending time with family in Jacksonville and have been reported missing after leaving the residence. They were last seen on foot in the Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road area at around 7:00 p.m. Friday Evening. Due to the children’s ages and circumstances involved, we are seeking information in an effort to ascertain their safety.

The juveniles have been identified as:

Name: Angel Ja’Lahya Nixon

Age: 11

Race/Sex: Black/Female

Height/Weight: 5′04″/ 130 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown / black hair in braids

Clothing: Dark grey Mickey Mouse shirt and jean shorts

Name: Kayden Marley Nixon

Age: 9

Race/Sex: Black/Male

Height/Weight: 4′8″/ 80 lbs.

Eyes/Hair: Brown / black dreadlock style hair

Clothing: All brown shirt and shorts.

Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Angel and Kayden is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

