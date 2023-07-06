Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman with diagnosed autism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered adult.

Hailey Lynn McCarthy, 32, was last seen by family during the day of July 1.

She was in the area of Blanding Boulevard and Lakeshore Boulevard area.

According to JSO, Hailey has reportedly been diagnosed with Autism.

Anyone having seen or who may know Hailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

