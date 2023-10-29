The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office presents FBI-backed data on elderly fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Detective Harold Chapman with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office gave a presentation on the fraud and identity theft that happens to the retirement community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This presentation was vital and proven by the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.gov) who provided the National Stats for 2022:

In 2022, there were over 88,000 victims over the age over 60 in the United States.

$3.1 Billion in total losses

In comparison to 2021, there was an increase of 84% in losses

Victims averaged $35k+ in individual loss

5k+ victims loss over $100,000

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

These scams can come in many elaborate forms such as tech support phone calls, government impersonation, sweepstakes, home repairs, even romance scams to name a few. To mitigate this here are a few tips:

Recognize scam attempts and end all communication with the perpetrator.

Search online for the contact information (name, email, phone number, addresses) and the proposed offer. Other people have likely posted information online about individuals and businesses trying to run scams.

Resist the pressure to act quickly. Perpetrators create a sense of urgency to produce fear and lure victims into immediate action. Call the police immediately if you feel there is a danger to yourself or a loved one.

Be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, mailings, and door-to-door services offers

When in doubt, contact JSO for assistance.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.