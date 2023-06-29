Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 10-year-old girl last seen at Alta Dr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has initiated a search operation for 10-year-old Aubrielle Noel Gordon, who went missing from her residence on Alta Drive.

The young girl disappeared shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening following a disagreement with one of her parents.

Aubrielle is described as a 4-foot-8-inch tall girl weighing around 100 pounds. She has distinctive black and purple braids and was last seen wearing a dark purple shirt, blue shorts, and multi-colored shoes in shades of pink, purple and white.

Concerns for Aubrielle’s safety have prompted authorities to appeal to the public for any information that may assist in locating her.

If you have seen Aubrielle, or have information that could assist in this search, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

