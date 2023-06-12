Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office locates missing Jacksonville child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that 12-year-old Jaliyah V. Thomas has been located safely.

Jaliyah has been located safely! Thank you to all who assisted! — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 12, 2023

Original: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile, Jaliyah V. Thomas, who was reported missing by her family.

Jaliyah, a 12-year-old, was last seen leaving her residence on foot at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 2000 block of Commonwealth Avenue.

Jaliyah is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. At the time of her disappearance, Jaliyah was wearing a black jacket, black shirt, and black pants.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who has seen Jaliyah or has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact them immediately at 904-630-0500. Any information provided could be crucial in assisting the ongoing search efforts.

Authorities are treating this case as a high priority due to Jaliyah’s age and the potential risks she may face as a missing endangered child. They are working diligently to locate her and ensure her safety.

Further updates on the search for Jaliyah V. Thomas will be provided as new information becomes available.

Name:… pic.twitter.com/WjWRmct517 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 12, 2023

