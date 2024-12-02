Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in November arsons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives are investigating two separate arson incidents.

Both happened in the District 1 area of Jacksonville.

According to police, the first incident happened early on Nov. 23 at a home near North Main Street and 43rd Street East.

The complainant told JSO he found a broken bottle on his front porch near a burned area. A second bottle, identified as a “Molotov Cocktail,” was also found.

JSO said surveillance video showed an unknown suspect lighting an instrument just before throwing it in the direction of the victim’s residence.

The second incident happened early on Nov. 25 at a business located at Main Street and Tallulah Street.

A video shows two people lighting what appears to be a “Molotov Cocktail” type of weapon and throwing it against the business. An explosion is then seen in the video.

The suspects then threw another device at the building before running away.

JSO believes the two incidents are related and at least one of the suspects is involved in both.

Anyone having information on either of these crimes is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or text **8477.

