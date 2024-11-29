Jacksonville Swifties crash Target for Black Friday release of Taylor Swift book, album

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It didn’t take long for the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book” and album to sell out at Target in the St. Johns Town Center on Black Friday. It took less than 15 minutes.

Jacksonville Swifties did what Swifties do and turned out for the megastar lining up outside of the retailer dark and early for the Black Friday release sold exclusively at Target stores.

The store opened at 6 a.m. and Tory Navarro of Jacksonville and her friends arrived at 4 a.m. to camp out in line for their copy. “I’m definitely here to get the Taylor Swift anthology final and the book for the eras tour,” Navarro said as she waited in line that stretched down the entire sidewalk in front of the store. “I think everyone here has a good chance to get one.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

One of Navarro’s friends said she was there to buy four to claim some copies for her friends.

Frank and Laura Bruce waited hours in the line to buy a copy for their 14-year-old daughter. “It’s the hottest thing so we’re here,” Laura Bruce said. The couple is accustomed to doing extra ordinary Swifty things for their daughter.

They traveled to Amsterdam over the summer so the teen could see the artist perform. “We went after deciding it was cheaper than paying the prices for Miami,” Laura Bruce said.

“We made a vacation out of it,” her husband added.

Along with “The Eras Tour Book,” Target also carried the vinyl and CD versions of “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.” After opening at 6 a.m., the St. Johns Town Center Target was sold out at 6:10 a.m. a shopper said.

The 256-page book costs $39.99 and features behind the scenes photos from the “Eras Tour” along with personal reflections from the megastar.

Jacksonville Swifties crash Target for Black Friday release of ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book’

Swifties Swifties wait on line at Target for the Black Friday release of Taylor Swift's new book and album.

Swifties Swifties wait on line at Target for the Black Friday release of Taylor Swift's new book and album.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

APTOPIX Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Chris Young/AP)

Grammy Awards Nominations FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tory, Sarah Navarro Sisters Tory (left) and Sarah Navarro were pumped after scoring copies of Taylor Swift's new book and album at Target in Jacksonville's Town Center.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.