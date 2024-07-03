Jacksonville Symphony celebrates 75th Anniversary Season, announces single tickets on sale now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In preparation for its 75th Anniversary Season, single tickets are now on sale for the Jacksonville Symphony.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The season kicks off on Sept. 21, 2024, with a performance of Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, “Resurrection.” It features operatic megastar Ailyn Perez and Isabel Leonard, who starred in the film Maestro with Bradley Cooper. Also featured in the performance is the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus, University of North Florida Chorale, Jacksonville University Singers, and all the full power of the Jacksonville Symphony.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Other season highlights include:

World Premiere of Parrots + Palms: The Songs of Buffett & Fins: A groundbreaking tribute to Jimmy Buffett and his musical “fins,” co-produced by the Jacksonville Symphony and Spot-On Entertainment.

A groundbreaking tribute to Jimmy Buffett and his musical “fins,” co-produced by the Jacksonville Symphony and Spot-On Entertainment. Violins of Hope: Building Bridges Through the Power of Music: An internationally acclaimed concert series featuring restored instruments from the Holocaust, showcasing resilience and remembrance.

An internationally acclaimed concert series featuring restored instruments from the Holocaust, showcasing resilience and remembrance. Florida Blue Classical Series: Featuring masterpieces such as Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.

Featuring masterpieces such as Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 and Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring. World Premieres: New works by Artist-in-Residence Conrad Tao, Carlos Simon and Angel Lam.

New works by Artist-in-Residence Conrad Tao, Carlos Simon and Angel Lam. Pops Concerts: Music from Cher, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder, The Eagles and The Righteous Brothers.

Music from Cher, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder, The Eagles and The Righteous Brothers. Holiday Specials: Including the return of Holiday Pops, First Coast Nutcracker, Handel’s Messiah, and new additions like Big Band Holiday and Holiday Brass, Organ & Percussion.

Including the return of Holiday Pops, First Coast Nutcracker, Handel’s Messiah, and new additions like Big Band Holiday and Holiday Brass, Organ & Percussion. Symphonic Nights at the Movies: Featuring Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ - Part 1 in Concert, Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ - Part 2 in Concert.

Featuring Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ - Part 1 in Concert, Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ - Part 2 in Concert. Take 6: With 10 GRAMMY® Awards, 10 Dove Awards and a Soul Train Award, the multi-platinum sextet boasts six virtuosic voices blending in crystal clear harmony across genres.

Single tickets and new subscriptions can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 904-354-5547. For more information, visit JaxSymphony.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.