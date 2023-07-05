Jacksonville teen receives Diana Award for going above and beyond to create positive change

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Nora Sun, a 17-year-old Jacksonville teen and rising Harvard freshman has just been awarded the highest accolade a young person can achieve.

Established to encourage humanitarian efforts and social action, The Diana Award is established in honor of the late Princess of Wales.

Nora Sun is a first-generation American who founded ‘The Talaria Summer Institute’ at 14.

The program provides underprivileged high school students with an opportunity to pursue their research ideas in a month-long program. The program has worked with 396 students across three years and has had a significant impact on its participants.

Nora has also inspired many students within ‘Talaria Summer Institute’ to become leaders within Talaria after graduating or begin their own initiatives to impact society.

“Four years ago, I founded a scientific research program for female and genderqueer high school students from underserved backgrounds called Talaria after a personal experience that led me to realize that participating in scientific research could boost teenagers’ confidence and interest in science,” said Nora in a news release.

“We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation. These young people demonstrate that young people have the power to change the world; a belief also held by Diana Princess of Wales. We know by receiving this honor they will inspire more young people to get involved in their communities and begin their own change-making journey,” said Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award in a news release.

