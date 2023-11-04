Jacksonville Transportation Authority Expands Ferry Service Hours and Sees Ridership Increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) will expand the St. John’s ferry service hours, and log ridership increases across many of its services.

The ridership growth can be attributed to a greater awareness and utilization of JTA services.

The popular St. Johns River Ferry, which transports guests between Mayport Village and Ft. George Island, will expand its operational hours beginning November 1.

Funded, in part, by a Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) grant, the Ferry will run from 6:00 a.m. to 8:45 p.m., extending two hours during the week and one hour during the weekend.

