Local

Jacksonville woman wins $5M top prize on $20 Florida Lottery scratch-off

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Lucinda Joseph-Rann of Jacksonville wins Florida Lottery prize
Lucinda Joseph-Rann of Jacksonville wins Florida Lottery prize Lucinda Joseph-Rann of Jacksonville wins Florida Lottery prize (Meredyth Hope Hall/Florida Lottery)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman won the top prize on a scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Lucinda Joseph-Rann, 54, bought a $5,000,000 CROSSWORD CASH Scratch-Off game at the Gate gas station at 60 Airport Center Drive, the Lottery said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lucinda Joseph-Rann's winning ticket

Lucinda Joseph-Rann's winning ticket Lucinda Joseph-Rann's winning ticket

She won the big prize of $5 million and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,262,138.

The Lottery said that Gate received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The game Joseph-Rann played is $20 to purchase. The word-themed game offers over $239.6 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0

Most Read