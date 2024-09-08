Jacksonville Zoo to celebrate 10th birthday of lion siblings September 10th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is hosting a special celebration this Tuesday to mark the 10th birthday of its beloved lion siblings, Michael and Sriracha. Born at the zoo, the two lions have grown into impressive adults, now weighing over 400 pounds each.

Visitors can find the lion siblings and their mother, Tamu, at the Lion Loop, where the pride enjoys sunbathing, playing with enrichment toys, and staying cool with ice treats in Florida’s heat.

As lion populations face a serious decline—down 75% in the last five decades—Jacksonville Zoo continues its efforts to raise awareness of their vulnerability. Lions are disappearing from their natural habitats, with fewer than 25,000 remaining due to habitat loss, poaching, and other threats.

Guests are invited to celebrate Michael and Sriracha’s milestone with special birthday activities, including signing a birthday banner and watching the lions receive enrichment toys. It’s a roaring good time in support of an important cause.

