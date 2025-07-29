Jacksonville Zoo offers free admission for children throughout August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens is offering free general admission for children ages 3 to 12 throughout August with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Up to five children can enter for free with each adult ticket purchased.

“Join us at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens to make the most of these final weeks of summer,” said Nikki Smith, the Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer. “From seeing animals up close to exploring our vibrant botanical gardens, this special offer is a chance for kids to learn, play, and connect with nature before the school year begins.”

This year, the zoo was recognized as the No. 4 “Best Zoo” in the U.S. by USA TODAY and opened a new exhibit featuring sloths.

The free daytime general admission tickets must be purchased online; they will not be available at the gate.

The deal does not apply to the Total Experience upgrade, which can be purchased for access to attractions like Frozen in Time: An Ice Age Adventure, the 4D Theater, unlimited train and carousel rides, and animal feedings.

