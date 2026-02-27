First Alert Weather: Friday evening showers & nice weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Much-needed rain is tracking across Jax & NE Florida

The heaviest rain so far north & west of Jax has brought a few spots 0.5-0.75″

Showers move out of NE Florida shortly after sunset

There may be an isolated shower overnight & Saturday morning

But there won’t be much rain left over, and we’ll see some peeks of sun Saturday afternoon

Temps will be a touch cool with some clouds overhead and an onshore wind

Then Sunday turns mostly sunny

Onshore winds surge back ashore Monday & Tuesday

Then a big-time warming trend takes over, warming us well into the 80s late week & next weekend

First 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Iso. AM Shower, Mostly Cloudy & Cool. High: 69

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 51/72

MON: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 49/75

TUE: Partly Cloudy. 54/75

WED: Partly Sunny. 57/76

THU: Partly Cloudy. 59/80

FRI: Partly Cloudy. 61/83

