First Alert Weather: Friday evening showers & nice weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Much-needed rain is tracking across Jax & NE Florida
- The heaviest rain so far north & west of Jax has brought a few spots 0.5-0.75″
- Showers move out of NE Florida shortly after sunset
- There may be an isolated shower overnight & Saturday morning
- But there won’t be much rain left over, and we’ll see some peeks of sun Saturday afternoon
- Temps will be a touch cool with some clouds overhead and an onshore wind
- Then Sunday turns mostly sunny
- Onshore winds surge back ashore Monday & Tuesday
- Then a big-time warming trend takes over, warming us well into the 80s late week & next weekend
First 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 56
- TOMORROW: Iso. AM Shower, Mostly Cloudy & Cool. High: 69
- SUN: Mostly Sunny. 51/72
- MON: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 49/75
- TUE: Partly Cloudy. 54/75
- WED: Partly Sunny. 57/76
- THU: Partly Cloudy. 59/80
- FRI: Partly Cloudy. 61/83
