First Alert Weather: Friday evening showers & nice weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Much-needed rain is tracking across Jax & NE Florida
  • The heaviest rain so far north & west of Jax has brought a few spots 0.5-0.75″
  • Showers move out of NE Florida shortly after sunset
  • There may be an isolated shower overnight & Saturday morning
  • But there won’t be much rain left over, and we’ll see some peeks of sun Saturday afternoon
  • Temps will be a touch cool with some clouds overhead and an onshore wind
  • Then Sunday turns mostly sunny
  • Onshore winds surge back ashore Monday & Tuesday
  • Then a big-time warming trend takes over, warming us well into the 80s late week & next weekend

First 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 56
  • TOMORROW: Iso. AM Shower, Mostly Cloudy & Cool. High: 69
  • SUN: Mostly Sunny. 51/72
  • MON: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 49/75
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy. 54/75
  • WED: Partly Sunny. 57/76
  • THU: Partly Cloudy. 59/80
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy. 61/83

