Jacksonville’s Art in the Park competition returns March 29th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Art in the Park chalk art competition is returning to Jacksonville for its fifth year on Saturday, March 29th.

The theme for 2025 is “Full STEAM Into The Future.”

Participating artists will be given all the chalk they need to create their masterpieces on the sidewalk surrounding Downtown’s James Weldon Johnson Park.

Artists will get six hours to work, while the public can walk around, enjoy local food trucks, and chat with the artists.

Viewers play an important part, with the final winners being chosen through a combination of judge and public votes.

Top three prizes will go to winners in three separate categories, including Main Artists, High School Student, and Middle School Student.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The nearby art museum, MOCA Jacksonville, will also be hosting its Spring Family Day at the same time.

The free event is another opportunity to appreciate local art.

According to MOCA, activities and performances that day include Mr. Joe’s Story Time , Jacksonville Dance Theatre , foam sculpture making, super hero mask-making, face painting, and balloon twisting.

See some of the past Art In The Park pieces here:

Previous Art in the Park submissions Previous Art in the Park submissions

