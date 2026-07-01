Jacksonville’s historic Treaty Oak tied to revolutionary war legacy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the shade of one of Jacksonville’s most iconic landmarks, a living piece of history is now connected to the story of America’s founding.

Jacksonville’s Treaty Oak, estimated to be at least 250 years old — and possibly as old as 400 — has officially been designated a National Liberty Tree.

It links the massive Southern Live Oak in Jessie Ball DuPont Park to one of the patriotic gathering places – trees that stood across the 13 original colonies during the American Revolution.

Through the twisting canopy, this Treaty Oak is older than Jacksonville, and older than anything that now surrounds it.

\Members of the Sons of the American Revolution gathered beneath the sprawling limbs Thursday, May 21, reflecting on both the tree’s history and their own family ties to the nation’s founding.

“We know 250 at least, and there’s talk the Native Americans used it as a gathering place. It could easily be 400 years old,” said Chuck Salestrom with the Jacksonville chapter.

Gray Chandler, the group’s registrar, joked about his long beard while dressed in Revolutionary-era attire, saying, “When the hair came off the top of the head, it moved to the face.”

Paul Tucker, president of the chapter, explained members must prove a direct connection to someone who supported the Revolution, whether through military service or aiding troops.

The tree itself narrowly escaped destruction in the 1930s after plans surfaced to cut it down, but Jessie Ball DuPont helped secure funding to preserve the landmark and create the surrounding park.

Tracing their lineage also revealed a surprising discovery between Tucker and Chandler.

“It came out we were 5th cousins! Who thought?” Chandler said.

Salestrom said researching family history continues to uncover unexpected connections.

“I found out that I’m related to Taylor Swift. Isn’t that the craziest thing in the world?” he said.

Today, the Treaty Oak stands not only as one of Jacksonville’s oldest living landmarks, but also as a reminder that America’s history — and the people connected to it — may be closer than they appear.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.