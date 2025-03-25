Jacksonville’s Morning News on Location: Holocaust exhibition

Jacksonville, Fl — The LJD Jewish Family & Community Services’ Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery is presenting Histories in Hand, a new exhibit exploring the deep connection between personal objects and the stories they carry. The exhibit features belongings passed down from Holocaust survivors to their families, illustrating how everyday items can hold extraordinary significance as symbols of endurance and hope.

Jacksonville’s Morning News is spotlighting the exhibit during a visit to the Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery.

LISTEN: Allison Galloway-Gonzalez, Curator of the Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery

The exhibit also highlights a universal truth: objects often hold deep emotional value, especially for those who have survived tragedy. JFCS sees this firsthand in the foster care system, where children form similar attachments to meaningful possessions. A jacket or stuffed animal can provide comfort and familiarity, acting as an anchor to identity and stability.

LISTEN: Helen Meatte, a contributor to the “Histories in Hand” exhibit, details the back story on a locket she shares in the exhibit.

Objects carry stories that bridge generations. JFCS invites the community to reflect on these narratives, explore the meaningful objects in their own lives and consider how history can inspire greater compassion and understanding.

LISTEN: Louis Post, a contributor to the current exhibit “Histories in Hand,” details the significance of some family artifacts - candlesticks, a wine cup, and a spice box - that belonged to his father’s parents.

Additional details are listed below. For more information, visit JacksonvilleHolocaustMemorial.com.

Gallery Hours: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Frisch Family Holocaust Memorial Gallery

8540 Baycenter Road | Jacksonville, FL 32256