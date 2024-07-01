Jacksonville’s MOSH announced it’s surpassed $40M fundraising goal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is a step closer to building its future site at the Shipyards.

On Mon., July. 1, MOSH announced it surpassed the fundraising goal requirement of $40 million.

Action News Jax told you when the museum received its largest single donation of $10 million from CSX in March. This came a month after MOSH CEO Dr. Alistair Dove went before the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA) board to ask for more time to raise millions of dollars for the museum’s move.

“The MOSH Genesis capital campaign launched in 2020 and has since received support from private, corporate, and public entities under the leadership of capital campaign chair Jill Davis and MOSH Chief Development Officer, Maureen Mercho,” MOSH said. “Recent commitments to the project include $10 million from CSX; a $5 million appropriation from the State of Florida in the 2024-2025 budget; and numerous gifts from individuals, foundations, and corporations.”

MOSH has operated at its current location on the Southbank since 1969. The museum said it has since outgrown the 33,000 square feet of space and is planning for a facility to better serve Jacksonville. The new building will be 130,000 square feet of exhibition space constructed on three floors.

“We are grateful to every supporter whose contribution has brought us to this first major milestone,” Davis said.

MOSH will continue working on the building’s design and future setting at the Shipyards.

