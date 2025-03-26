Jaguar Arik Armstead is your 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead has won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The award is given out annually to recognize an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970 and was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

Arik Armstead Jaguar Arik Armstead at the 2025 NFL Honor Awards

Armstead has served local communities during his 10 years in the NFL. In 2019, he established the Armstead Academic Project (AAP), an initiative that ensures every student, regardless of their socioeconomic status, has direct access to the resources they need to thrive, unlock their potential and achieve their goals, the news release states.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is an incredible honor—one that goes beyond football. This award represents the power of service, the responsibility to uplift others, and the impact we can create through education,” said Armstead. “Through the Armstead Academic Project, my mission has always been to provide students with the resources they need to succeed. This recognition is a testament to that work, but there’s still so much more to do. I’m committed to using my platform to create real change—because the work doesn’t stop here.”

Armstead has worked on improving literacy rates through his reading initiative, “Storytime with Arik Armstead” in his hometown of Sacramento, Calif.; San Francisco; and now Jacksonville. Armstead and his wife, Mindy, donated $50,000 to the Department of Sound to create the first “Sound Mind” production workshop series for more than 60 young people to explore STEAM education and social emotional wellness through AAP.

As the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, Armstead will receive a $265,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

Armstead takes home a win where other Jaguars couldn’t this year. Brian Thomas Jr. and Former player Fred Taylor were both passed up in their respective nominated categories.

Read: Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.