Jaguars GM thinks Travis Hunter can alter the trajectory of the NFL

Jacksonville, Fl — There is an electric feeling in Jacksonville the morning after the Jaguars shocked the NFL by trading up to grab WR/DB Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman winner and a potential generational player. New GM James Gladstone says Hunter has the capacity to alter the team and even the NFL.

Three Big Things to Know:

The top Democrat in Florida’s Senate is leaving his party, declaring that “the Democratic Party in Florida is dead.” Minority Leader Jason Pizzo announced his decision on the Senate floor Thursday. The party has struggled to define itself after a series of crushing electoral losses in recent years. Florida was once the country’s largest swing state and its presidential elections used to be decided by the narrowest of margins. But the state has increasingly slipped out of Democrats’ grasp, and the GOP has made significant in-roads in formerly Democratic strongholds like Miami-Dade County. Registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats by more than 1.2 million voters.

Swapping schools: Duval Public Schools is considering 13 school boundary charges on the westside. As of now there is a working group made up of stakeholders that will be providing input on the boundary changes. No final decision has been made yet.

Hoping to settle a tumultuous period of days, the Jacksonville University Board of Trustees is openly backing President Tim Cost, and the ‘future focused’ initiative. WOKV has been covering student protests and a faculty vote of no confidence after the university reduced undergraduate degree offerings and laid off 40 faculty. The J.U. Executive Committee of the Board says it recognizes that change is never easy, especially when it affects beloved academic programs and trusted colleagues. The committee says it unanimously supports President Cost and his leadership during this ‘pivotal time’ in its history.

First Alert Weather: Warm weekend ahead with a few showers arriving. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Sunday late afternoon/evening is our best chance for needed rainfall.