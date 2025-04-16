The Jaguars have some snaps to fill on Offense

Now that free agency has more or less come to a close and the NFL Draft nears, it’s time to analyze and review which holes teams filled in free agency and which holes still remain.

Looking at snap count percentages returning and lost this offseason is one tool available to hypothesize which positions or side of the ball teams will attack in the NFL Draft. Players returning from injury may skew the results slightly, however, it can provide a general idea.

Of the 32 NFL teams, no team is looking to replace more than the Minnesota Vikings, who are set to replace their quarterback in addition to other players. The Vikings lost the highest percent (24.8%) of snaps on offense and the third most (28.1%) on defense as well.

The Dolphins lost an astounding 32.8% of their snaps on defense from last season, and that number might go even higher with recent trade discussions surrounding former Jaguars’ star Jalen Ramsey.

When looking at the Jaguars themselves, they sit 17th overall, losing 9.1% of their snaps from last season. That percentage is being drug down, or rather up, by the 15.2% snaps lost on offense, the ninth most of any team.

NFL: Snaps Lost for 2025

This should come as no surprise, as the Jaguars saw the departures of Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Mitch Morse, and Mac Jones as well. All saw considerable snaps. The number would be even higher had Kirk and Engram not suffered season-ending injuries.

The Jaguars added several pieces on the offense in Free Agency, however, many of them didn’t see significant snaps in 2024. Of Dyami Brown, Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, and Chuma Edoga, only Mekari got a full season’s worth of snaps.

The defensive side of the ball is another story. Despite losing a couple of notable pieces, namely Andre Cisco and Ronald Darby, the Jaguars are set to lose just 3.8% of snaps from last season. The additions of Jourdan Lewis and Eric Murray in the secondary help to diminish that figure and fill the voids left by Cisco and Darby.

If these numbers are any indication, the Jaguars might be leaning toward offense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether they take Travis Hunter, an offensive lineman with the fifth overall selection, or wait to load up in the later rounds, the data suggests it might be the offensive side of the ball where the Jaguars will focus their attention next week.

That said, the coaching staff has high hopes for some young players on offense, who they will let see an ample amount of snaps in 2025. These players include Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Brenton Strange. All should play crucial roles in Liam Coen’s offense this season.

If the Jaguars add early on offense, it likely comes on the offensive line, Travis Hunter aside. As of today, odds are the selection is still Mason Graham; however, watch out for Missouri Tigers lineman Armand Membou. He could be the offensive player chosen to help fill that offensive snap count vacuum.

