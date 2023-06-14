Jaguars host second community event to discuss $2 billion stadium revision project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars held their second community huddle in Mandarin as part of their $2 billion development plan. While the event drew a large crowd, opinions on the project were divided.

Action News Jax reporter Annette Gutierrez was on-site to cover the event and provide the latest updates.

More than a hundred people came out to tonight’s huddle. Some were excited about the $2 billion project, others not so much.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping expressed the team’s intention to gather feedback from the community before proceeding with their ambitious project.

“It’s uplifting to hear from people who think this is the greatest idea that’s come along in quite some time,” Lamping stated.

However, since the city owns TIAA Bank Field, taxpayer money will be required to fund half of the cost of the new stadium development plan.

This fact has raised concerns among some residents, including Kandace Knutson, who has been living in Jacksonville since 1959. Knutson voiced her doubts about the project, saying, “So you’re worried about your tax dollars... You bet! I’m a senior citizen; I better be, nobody is going to pay my bills.”

On the other hand, there were residents like Alice Kimbrough who supported the project, highlighting the potential economic benefits it could bring.

“Financially, the resources that are going to come in, it’s going to allow work. It’s going to allow employment, so wonderful opportunity. It’s a plus, it’s a win-win,” Kimbrough said.

During the public comment session, one neighbor expressed concerns about affordability, particularly given the current inflationary environment.

“We’re scared. We’re running on thin air right now toward a recession. People are just scared. I just don’t see how we are going to find the money to help foot this bill,” the concerned citizen expressed.

Lamping acknowledged the uniqueness of the situation, with the proposal requiring a 50/50 investment from Jaguars owner Shad Khan and the city.

As the discussions continue, it remains to be seen how the city and the team will navigate the financial aspects and address the concerns of taxpayers, ultimately determining the future of the project.

Jags' community meeting schedule The Jag will be hosting 13 more of these community events over the next ten days. (WJAX)

