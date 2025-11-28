Jaguars’ key matchups vs Titans in Week 13

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The 7-4 Jaguars enter Week 13 with a chance to go on a three-game win streak and further separate themselves from the rest of the AFC Wildcard race with a win against their rival Tennessee Titans. The Titans, just 1-10, currently boast the NFL’s worst record.

Here are a few top matchups for this weekend’s game.

Josh Hines-Allen vs Titans’ Offensive OL

Josh Hines-Allen went on a bit of a dry spell when it comes to sacks, notching just 0.5 sacks in the first seven games of the season.

The pressures have been there all year as his 60 pressures rank T-3rd in the NFL. He just couldn’t get home. Well, It is safe to say that he is back after collecting 3.5 sacks in the last four games.

The Titans have allowed the most sacks in the NFL this season (45) and have allowed the eighth-highest pressure rate (38.0%) as well. Josh Hines-Allen has historically done very well, totaling 5.5 sacks in his last six games against the Titans. It doesn’t help the Titans that it seems the Jaguars’ pass-rush just got hot.

Punt Return Faceoff

It will be a punt return face off this weekend as the first and second ranked punt return units go head to head. The Titans’ Chimere Dike is averaging a whopping 24.8 yards per return, leading the NFL, while Jaguars’ Parker Washington sits right behind him at 17.6. Both players have two punt return touchdowns on the season.

Jacksonville, however, has been one of the NFL’s best at preventing returns. According to Pro Football Focus, only 43% of Logan Cooke’s punts are ever returned and when they are, it’s for an average of just 4.4 yards. That ranks second best in the NFL. Shoutout to the Jaguars gunners, namely Rayuan Lane III for their efforts.

Travis Etienne vs Titans’ Defense

Travis Etienne and the Jaguars rushing attack are undoubtedly having terrific seasons. Etienne is on pace to break 1200 yards rushing and 1500 yards from scrimmage, both would be career bests. He needs six more touchdowns to also add a career high in touchdowns.

The Titans’ defense has been pretty susceptible on the ground, allowing 132.8 rushing yards per game. On the season, they are allowing 4.8 yards per carry (6th most) and a total of 16 rushing touchdowns. This is a game built for the Jaguars’ rushing attack.

Jaguars vs. Titans matchups

