Jaguars trade Tyson Campbell for Browns’ Greg Newsome II: Who is Newsome?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — James Gladstone isn’t one to get complacent and it becomes more and more apparent by the day. The Jaguars are now 4-1 on the season and just completed another trade, sending Tyson Campbell and a draft selection to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Greg Newsome II and a pick.

It’s a pretty rare trade. Not often do we see a player for player trade midseason, but Gladstone felt he could make the Jaguars better today so he did so.

“We are trying to win football games now and part of this trade is that we think Greg Newsome helps us do that,” Gladstone told Action Sports Jax.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

He continued, “We will be aggressive to make us the best possible team this year.”

So, who is Greg Newsome II and what can his career with Cleveland tell us?

Greg Newsome II was selected just a few picks before Tyson Campbell in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns and much like Tyson Campbell started his career off well. From 2021-2023, Newsome II allowed a respectable 88.3 NFL Rating in coverage.

Sadly, a poor 2024 season got the best of him as did a hamstring injury suffered in Week 14, ending his season prematurely. This season has been a small bounce back for the former first round selection but hasn’t been a complete return to form.

Through five games, Newsome has allowed a 65.2% completion rate, 195 yards, and an NFL Rating of 91.8. Among the top 88 CBs this season, his completion rate ranks 43rd and NFL Rating 58th, according to Pro Football Focus.

When looking at how he compares to Campbell, Campbell’s allowed a catch rate of just 51.4% but the deep balls have killed him. He has allowed 312 yards on the season and an NFL Rating of 107.0. He’s among the most targeted players in the NFL.

Newsome II figures to be a really good fit in Anthony Campanile’s aggressive zone scheme.

He’s historically been a better zone corner, likely part of the reason the Browns were more willing to deal him as they run a man-heavy system.

It’s exactly why Gladstone keyed in on Newsome II as the player to go for.

“We felt like Greg’s skill set with how we’ve shifted the defensive scheme to play with more vision on the quarterback, to be a strong fit for how we operate, and his capacity to find the football was a trait he possessed,” said Gladstone.

Contracts also have to be factored into this trade. Newsome is a free agent at the end of this season and offers the Jaguars flexibility at the position going forward, whereas Campbell’s $76 million contract really constrained the Jaguars going forward.

In a rare player for player trade, there’s positives to take away from both sides. Both teams are looking to recapture a bit of lost magic from two super-talented cornerbacks and hope a new system, culture can facilitate just that. Newsome is as talented as they come and could blossom in his new role in Jacksonville.

Greg Newsome II

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.