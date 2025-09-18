Jaguars’ trenches offer favorable matchups against Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have a big opportunity this weekend. They can keep themselves in the thick of the playoff hunt and get the added benefit of sending the 0-2 Texans to the cellar.

With the Colts at 2-0, the Jaguars might just need a win here to keep pace with Indy. Those divisional wins are just oh, so important.

Jaguars OL vs Texans DL

While it’s true that Trevor Lawrence got injured on that scramble play last season against the Texans and Azeez Al-Shaair, the Jaguars offensive line has consistently gotten the better of the Texans and their dominant edge duo in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. Over the last four matchups, the Jaguars line has allowed just one sack.

Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson managed just seven and three pressures, respectively, in last year’s games. It was actually Eric Murray who notched the lone sack against the Jaguars.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Brian Thomas Jr.

It would be a huge “get right” game for Brian Thomas Jr if he got things rolling against the Texans and Derek Stingley Jr, whom he’s done more than well against.

Last season, Brian Thomas Jr caught 10 balls for 162 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans.

In truth, it should have been a heck of a lot more too, as Trevor Lawrence missed Thomas on several deep shots where Thomas had separation.

We’ll likely see a fair bit of LSU on LSU as Stingley likely takes the majority of coverage snaps against Thomas.

Jaguars DL vs Texans OL

The Jaguars have historically won on both sides of the trenches against the Texans. As mentioned, Houston has managed just one sack over the last two years.

The Jaguars’ Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have five themselves. In total, the Jags have tallied eight quarterback takedowns in that same time frame.

Travon Walker has been on a tear recently, and it’s possible the Jaguars face Cam Robinson.

In Josh Hines-Allen’s only game against Robinson (2024 vs MIN), he put up eight pressures.

Look out for this matchup if it happens. It should be noted that Robinson was benched during this past weekend’s game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action Sports Jax 24/7 live.