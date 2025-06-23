Jax property management company to pay for imposing unlawful charges on servicemembers

A Jacksonville-based property management company is being ordered to pay compensation and penalties for violating the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA). According to the Justice Department, JWB Property Management imposed early termination fees on at least six members of the military after they attempted to terminate their leases after receiving relocation orders.

The Justice Department says the property management company will be required to pay over $39,000 to the affected servicemembers and a fine of $25,000. The DOJ states that JWB will make changes to its policies and training to ensure compliance with the SCRA.

“Our military families already shoulder the burden of military-ordered moves and deployments,” says Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We will not allow them to be penalized by landlords for answering the call of duty for service.”

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida is committed to protecting the rights of all our servicemembers,” says U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “Our servicemembers make tremendous sacrifices to protect the rights and freedoms of our citizens, and we will combat all forms of discrimination against them to help ensure that they are able to fulfill their military obligations.”

The Justice Department adds that since 2011, the department has received over $483 million in monetary relief for over 148,000 servicemembers through its enforcement of the SCRA. Any members of the military, as well as their dependents, who believe their rights may have been violated under the SCRA should contact the Armed Forces Legal Assistance Program Office.

