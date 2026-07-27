JEA crews raise transmission lines over the St. Johns River for new project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, JEA began the third phase of the $117 million Fulton Cut Transmission Line Clearance Project.

“Today we’re doing a make ready, work to get ready to pull the conductors in,” Darrell Hamilton, Manager of Transmission and Substation Projects with JEA, said. “It’s a prerequisite before pulling the actual conductor.”

Over the next several weeks, JEA will be raising six new transmission lines over the St. Johns River from Blount Island to Fort Caroline.

Specialized linemen dangling from helicopters attached two ropes and pulleys from each tower across the river to its respective tower. From there, the ropes will pull in the actual transmission lines.

JEA said the purpose of the project is to raise the power lines higher to allow larger ships to use JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

“Ultimately … the City of Jacksonville and JAXPORT will want to bring in larger cruise ships, which is going to be an economic development for the entire city,” Hamilton said. “Part of the economic development is for mainly cargo ships.”

The new transmission towers sit roughly 375 feet tall, which JEA says is about 50 to 60 feet higher than the current ones.

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Hamilton says installing the new power lines will also increase reliability for JEA’s circuits.

“It’s really a win-win for all of the city of Jacksonville, JAXPORT, JEA, and the city of Jacksonville economically,” Hamilton said.

JEA said funding for the $117 million dollar project is a combination of a state grant, and contributions from JEA, COJ, and JAXPORT.

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JAXPORT sent Action News Jax a breakdown of the money for the project:

FDOT grant: $22.5 million

JEA: $32.5 million

JAXPORT: $32.5 million

City of Jacksonville: $29.5 million

JEA said the wires for the new transmission towers are set to go live in December. Demolition for the old towers is slated to begin in January.

You can read more about the project by clicking here: JEA Fulton Cut Transmission Line Clearance Project

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