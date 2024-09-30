JEA to introduce new credit/debit card processing fees starting September 30

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting September 30, JEA will begin applying a vendor service fee for payments made using credit or debit cards through its website or automated phone system. This move marks the end of a two-year period during which JEA absorbed these fees, totaling more than $9 million.

In June 2024, JEA announced its plan to reintroduce customer-funded fees, aligning with standard utility industry practices.

After working with its payment processing vendor, KUBRA, JEA has adjusted the fee structure to minimize the impact on customers. The new structure reduces the top-tier fee and caps the maximum payment amount, with the fees directly passed through from KUBRA to the customer.

The fees, effective September 30, are as follows:

$2.35 for payments up to $400.

$8.95 for payments between $400.01 and $1,000.

$40 for payments between $1,000.01 and $2,500.

JEA emphasizes that it does not profit from these fees, and customers will still have access to fee-free payment options, such as direct bank transfers, checks, or cash payments.

For further inquiries, JEA encourages customers to reach out for more information.

