JEA investigating sewer main cave-in on 700 E. Bay Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) is investigating the cause of a cave-in near a sewer main on 700 E. Bay St. Sunday night.

According to JEA, crews are investigating the damage and working to alleviate the current conditions to prepare for making repairs.

Both westbound travel lanes and one eastbound lane on Bay Street are closed to traffic.

Westbound Bay Street traffic is being detoured from Lafayette Street to Adams Street.

Action News Jax will update when more information on traffic impacts is released.

