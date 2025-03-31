JEA to offer money-saving conservation kits throughout Water Conservation Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to save some money on your water bill? JEA may have the solution for you!

Throughout April, the state of Florida will recognize Water Conservation Month. Through this statewide initiative, JEA encourages the public to request a water conservation kit through them.

JEA states that such water conservation kits help residential customers save “thousands of gallons of water per year” and up to $75 a year.

JEA’s water conservation kits include:

2 high-efficiency shower heads

1 garden hose nozzle

2 bathroom faucet aerators

2 toilet leak tablets

1 kitchen faucet aerator

Requesting water conservation kits is FREE. To see if you are eligible and to learn more, click HERE.

