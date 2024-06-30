JEA offers energy and water conservation tips to save money during Northeast Florida’s summer heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Northeast Florida faces another hot and humid summer, JEA is sharing valuable tips to help customers conserve energy and manage their utility costs during the challenging summer months. With residents spending more time indoors to escape the extreme heat, it’s essential to find ways to save on energy bills.

Air Conditioning Tips

Air conditioning and heating systems consume about 40-60% of household electricity. JEA recommends setting your thermostat to 78° in the summer, and 5° to 10° higher when you leave the house. Regularly changing your air filter every month can prevent your system from working harder than necessary. Additionally, using ceiling or table fans can help you feel 2 to 3 degrees cooler, allowing you to avoid lowering the thermostat. Remember to shade windows that receive direct sunlight to keep rooms cooler.

Small Changes for Big Impact

To maintain cool indoor temperatures, avoid repeatedly going in and out of the house. Use your washer for full loads with cold water, and consider grilling outside or using smaller appliances like a microwave, Crockpot, or InstantPot instead of the stove or oven to keep the kitchen cool.

Energy Assessments

JEA offers free in-home assessments to help customers conserve energy and reduce water use. Energy auditors conduct walk-through inspections of homes to identify potential behavioral changes and equipment upgrades that can lower energy costs. To schedule a free energy or irrigation assessment, customers can call 904-665-6000.

Water Conservation Tips

On average, 35-50% of water used for irrigation is wasted. JEA provides the following tips to conserve water and save on your water bill:

Inspect sprinkler heads to prevent waste from broken ones.

Connect pipes and hoses securely to avoid leaks.

Direct spray to your landscape, not the sidewalk.

Follow watering days as mandated by the St. Johns River Water Management District.

Order a free JEA Water Conservation Kit to save up to $75 annually on your water bill at jea.com/waterkit.

Billing Options

JEA offers various billing and payment options to assist residential and business customers, including:

MyBudget : This levelized billing program averages past usage for consistent monthly bills.

: This levelized billing program averages past usage for consistent monthly bills. Monitor Usage : Customers can track their daily electric usage through their JEA account and receive alerts when usage reaches a certain threshold.

: Customers can track their daily electric usage through their JEA account and receive alerts when usage reaches a certain threshold. Payment Extensions : Available for customers needing extra time to pay their bills.

: Available for customers needing extra time to pay their bills. Payment Arrangements : Allows customers to pay their balance due over a longer period in installments.

: Allows customers to pay their balance due over a longer period in installments. Access to Community Resources: JEA can direct customers to third-party groups that offer utility bill assistance.

For more tips on saving energy and water, visit JEA’s Summer Savings section on their website.

