JEA rate hike vote sparks renewed call for more renewable energy production

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA residential customers can expect to see their average monthly bills rise by $8 and change starting October 1st, under a rate increase approved by the utility’s Board of Directors Tuesday.

But before the board voted to approve the rate increase, local environmental advocates like Susan Sapp argued there’s a better path forward.

“Customers should no be asked to shoulder higher costs when there are opportunities to invest in solutions that can lower bills over the long term,” said Sapp.

Sapp and other environmental advocates who spoke at the board meeting argued JEA should put more thought into investing in renewable energy like solar, rather than continuing to build up power plants that rely on fossil fuels.

“According to the Energy Information Association NEI data increased renewables is correlated with a decrease in real prices. JEA is one of only two utilities in Florida that show a decreasing share of solar in their generation mix,” said Amy Kelly with the Sierra Club.

Currently, JEA is planning to build a new combined cycle power plant, which burns natural gas to generate electricity.

The project comes with a $1.6 billion price tag.

“Three of four years ago this combined cycle plant would have been less than $900 million. So, you wait three or four years; it’s the old saying if you snooze you lose. Now we’re going to spend a billion and a half. If we want to wait another five years, it’s gonna be even more,” said JEA Board Chair MG Orender.

Orender argued while the utility needs to move forward with the combined cycle plant, he does believe there could be more opportunities to invest in solar as well.

He’s asked JEA staff to conduct an analysis on the viability of solar as a part of the long-term energy needs of the utility.

“There have been improvements. I think the board should understand what those improvements are and factor it into going forward,” said Orender. ”Is there a better solution for us long term? And we need the information.”

Orender said he’s asked for that analysis on solar energy to be returned to the board for review by the end of the year.

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