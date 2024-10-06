JEA urging customers to prepare before Hurricane Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA leaders are monitoring Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida.

JEA is continuing its suspension of customer disconnections for non-payment as they mobilize to help the community.

The utility is encouraging customers to visit the JEA website to ensure contact information is up to date and register foe power restoration alerts.

JEA is urging you to prepare for the hurricane by:

Ensuring supply kits are stocked.

Reviewing family or business emergency plans.

Bringing loose outdoor items indoors.

Ensuring trees are trimmed near your home or business.

Charging cell phones and mobile chargers.

JEA wants to also remind you there are three ways to report an outage:

Visit jea.com/outage to view JEA’s Electric Outage Map and report an electric or water outage.

Call (904) 665-6000 to use our automated system.

Text OUT to 69532 (MyJEA).

